Former Miss Universe, actor and entrepreneur Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the web series, ‘Aarya’ in which she played the titular character.

The first season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and was a big hit. Following the success of the first season, the makers recently released the second season of the show.

Now, as per latest reports, Disney+ Hotstar has given a go ahead to the makers for a third season of the popular web series, ‘Aarya’.

‘Aarya’ is headlined by Sushmita Sen and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The show has even been nominated for an Emmy.

The show revolves around a mother who is fiercely protecting her family from the notorious world of crime which she gets embroiled in when her husband is shot dead.

Speaking about the show and the upcoming third season, Sushmita Sen said, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

Creator of the show Ram Madhvani is ecstatic that the show will be renewed for one more season. Speaking about it, he said, “Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more! The stakes are only getting higher from here…! It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team.”

Gaurav Banerjee who heads Content for Disney+ Hotstar was also all praises for this Disney+ Hotstar Special series. He said, “Being nominated in the International Emmy Awards last year, Aarya is a crown jewel of Disney+ Hotstar. Since its first season, the show has truly been a game-changer, redefining Indian storytelling with women breaking stereotypes. We have received immense love and appreciation from viewers for the first two seasons, coupled with high anticipation on knowing what follows. We look forward to unfolding what happens next through the narrative of season 3! ”