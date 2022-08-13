The man suspected of stabbing British author Salman Rushdie has been arrested for attempted murder and assault, New York state police have said.

The suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, has been transported to Chautauqua County Jail and will be arraigned later, dpa news agency reported.

A statement on the New York state police website said: “On August 12, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hadi Matar, 24 of Fairview, NJ for Attempted Murder 2nd degree (B Felony) and Assault 2nd degree.

“Matar was processed at SP Jamestown and transported to Chautauqua County Jail and will be arraigned in centralised arraignment on August 13, 2022.”

20220813-222004