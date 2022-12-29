WORLD

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to all state charges

NewsWire
The man charged in the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to all state charges, including attempted murder, during his second arraignment in San Francisco’s state court.

David DePape, the suspect, had previously pleaded not guilty to federal attempted kidnapping and assault charges on Wednesday.

In the early morning of October 28, 42-year-old DePape broke into the San Francisco home belonging to Nancy Pelosi and attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi was sent to hospital where he had surgery to repair a skull fracture and received treatment for injuries to his right arm as well as both hands. DePape was arrested on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced six felony charges against DePape, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official which would carry sentences of 13 years to life in prison.

DePape made his first court appearance on November 1, and pleaded not guilty to charges against him. He had been held without bail.

In a preliminary hearing held on December 14, Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that there was enough evidence against DePape to move the case forward to trial on all charges.

