Punjab Police, central security agencies and Maharashtra ATS on Thursday arrested a suspect from Mumbai in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case in Mohali near here.

The suspect, Charat Singh, was instrumental in providing logistical support and arranging weapon.

“He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. @PunjabPoliceInd will strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

An RPG was fired from outside the street, which landed on the third floor of the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77 of Mohali on May 9.

During investigation, police found that the attack was a conspiracy of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters.

A 272-page chargesheet was filed in a court this week that framed charges against seven of the 13 accused in the case.

Seven accused, including a juvenile, have been arrested while the remaining are absconding.

