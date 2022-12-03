WORLD

Suspect involved in attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul arrested

Suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, was arrested on Saturday, local media reported.

A day earlier, Nizamani escaped the assassination bid after the embassy’s compound in Kabul came under attack targeting the head of the mission. A security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was injured in the attack while protecting the diplomat, Geo News reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the suspect was residing on the 8th floor of a nearby building and had planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in three rooms on the same floor, Geo News reported.

When the Afghan security officials arrived at the building, the suspect tried to escape. However, he was arrested.

The security officials also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a long-range automatic rifle, a sniper rifle and other weapons from the possession of the suspect.

The diplomatic sources told Geo News that the police have also arrested another suspect.

Meanwhile, the security guard – who sustained injuries in the attack – has been shifted to Peshawar, Geo News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said that the government of Pakistan will provide resources to further enhance the security of its diplomats following the assassination attempt on the envoy in Kabul.

