INDIA

Suspected Al Qaeda associate arrested in Bengal

NewsWire
0
2

West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force has arrested a suspected associate of international terrorist group Al Qaeda, it was announced on Tuesday.

Although the state police have not revealed details, sources said that the suspect, identified as Nasimuddin Sheikh, was arrested while he came to the residence of his relative at Dadpur in Hooghly district.

Sources said that originally a resident of Khargram in Murshidabad district, Sheikh was absconding for a long time. But the STF sleuths were tipped off by their sources that recently he had come back to the state and was residing at one of his relative’s places at Dadpur.

Accordingly, the TSF sleuths arrested him from there after a sudden raid, sources said. A number of incriminating documents have been seized from his procession and the STF detectives are currently in the process of examining them.

He will be presented at a lower district court on Wednesday.

Sources said that in November last year, the STF sleuths arrested another Al Qaeda associate Maniruddin Khan from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. From him, a pen-drive was recovered from which the STF sleuths accessed crucial information including the name of Sheikh.

20230425-184605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP holds big protest against Gehlot govt in Jaipur

    ‘KBC 14’: Big B explains how he got the surname ‘Bachchan’

    TN to set up Rs 300 cr botanical garden

    2019 Jamia violence: HC frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others...