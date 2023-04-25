West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force has arrested a suspected associate of international terrorist group Al Qaeda, it was announced on Tuesday.

Although the state police have not revealed details, sources said that the suspect, identified as Nasimuddin Sheikh, was arrested while he came to the residence of his relative at Dadpur in Hooghly district.

Sources said that originally a resident of Khargram in Murshidabad district, Sheikh was absconding for a long time. But the STF sleuths were tipped off by their sources that recently he had come back to the state and was residing at one of his relative’s places at Dadpur.

Accordingly, the TSF sleuths arrested him from there after a sudden raid, sources said. A number of incriminating documents have been seized from his procession and the STF detectives are currently in the process of examining them.

He will be presented at a lower district court on Wednesday.

Sources said that in November last year, the STF sleuths arrested another Al Qaeda associate Maniruddin Khan from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. From him, a pen-drive was recovered from which the STF sleuths accessed crucial information including the name of Sheikh.

