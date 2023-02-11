INDIA

Suspected Al Qaeda terrorist arrested in Bengaluru

A suspected terrorist with links to Al Qaeda has been arrested on Saturday from Thanisandra in Bengaluru in a joint operation by central probe agency and Internal Security Division (ISD).

The arrested, identified as Arif, was acting as per instructions of the terror outfit, according to police.

The police suspected that Arif has links with Al Qaeda since past two years and carried out operations from his residence.

The accused, who works in a software company in Bengaluru and had taken the work from home option, got in touch with the terror outfit through social media.

Sources said the accused was active on Telegram and darknet and spreading messages of the terror outfit.

The authorities stated that he was preparing to reach Syria through Iraq in March. He was also planning to reach Afghanistan if not able to go to Syria.

The authorities are grilling him at an undisclosed location.

Further investigation is on.

