Suspected case of monkeypox found in Nepal

A suspected case of monkeypox has been found in Nepal.

As per reports, a Nepali youth suspected of contracting monkeypox virus is under observation at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) in Teku, Kathmandu.

According to STIDH, the youth who arrived from Dubai is being monitored after he exhibited monkeypox-like symptoms. The 27-year-old had fever on Thursday and there were red blisters on his body and hands.

The hospital said his health is normal at present.

Infectious disease specialist Sher Bahadur Pun said that a sample has been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory to ascertain whether the blisters on the youth’s body and hands have been caused by the monkeypox virus.

