In a major catch, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested a suspected Chinese spy who was trying to illegally cross the India-Bangladesh border into Indian territory in West Bengal’s Malda district.

Identified as Han Junwe, 36, he belongs to China’s Hubei. He entered Bangladesh on June 2.

Han’s capture is a big achievement for the BSF as he is a wanted for working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency, according to a statement issued by the paramilitary force.

The Chinese man and his wife have a case against them in Uttar Pradesh. He also said he has a hotel in Gurugram named “Star Spring” and has visited India more than four times.

All intelligence agencies are working together and interrogating the Chinese national as some electronic equipment found from his possession raised suspicion that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency, the statement said.

“This apprehension is a big achievement for the Border Security Force and the matter will be investigated in the depth. Many startling details may get surfaced.”

The BSF troopers, of the South Bengal Frontier, arrested the Chinese national in the area under Border Outpost Malik Sultanpur.

The BSF statement said that the intruder started moving stealthily after crossing the border and tried to run away when the vigilant troopers on border duty challenged him and asked to stop.

The BSF troopers chased and caught him and after arresting him, brought him to the Border Outpost Mohadipur for questioning.

From interrogation and his recovered passport, it was learnt that Han reached Dhaka on June 2 on a business visa, and stayed there with a Chinese friend.

On June 8, he came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj district (Bangladesh) and stayed in a hotel there, the statement said, adding he was trying to enter Indian territory today (Thursday) when he was caught by the BSF trooprs.

During interrogation, the Chinese man said that even before this he has come to India four times. He had come to Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi-Gurugram thrice after 2019.

According to him, he has a hotel in Gurugram named “Star Spring”. Some of his colleagues in this hotel are from China and rest are Indian.

On further questioning, Han told when he had gone to his hometown Hubei, one of his business partner Sun Jiang used to send him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs after a few days, which were received by him and his wife. But a few days ago, his business partner was caught by the Anti-Terrorist Squad from Lucknow.

The Chinese man that a case has been registered against him and his wife after his business partner revealed his name to the ATS, and due to this, he did not get an Indian visa in China and got visa for Bangladesh and Nepal to come to India.

An Apple Laptop, twoiPhone mobiles, a Bangladeshi SIM, an Indian SIM, two Chinese SIMs, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torchs, five Money Transaction Machine, two ATM and Master Card, US dollars, Bangladeshi takas and Indian currency were recovered from his possession.

