INDIA

Suspected explosive material found on roadside in Jammu

NewsWire
0
0

Suspected explosive material was found alongside a busy road in J&K’s Jammu city on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said that the suspected explosive material, which could be an improvised explosive device (IED) or a sticky bomb, was found alongside the road in Sidhra area after which an alert was issued and traffic suspended in the area.

“The bomb disposal squad has been called in to examine the material and defuse it, if it is found to be explosive in nature,” a source said.

20220428-151204

