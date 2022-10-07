A 24-year-old man died and several others were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning during a baby shower function at Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.

Police said that Selvamurugan of Velankani was among those who consumed biryani during the function, organised by C. Vignesh for his wife V. Mariammal on Thursday.

Selvamurugan, expectant mother Mariammal and many others complained of vomiting and loose motion and were admitted to Thiruvarur Government hospital.

Around 20 people were admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

Selvamurugan passed away on Friday afternoon while six people are still undergoing treatment at hospital.

Those undergoing treatment at hospital are Mariammal, Chandru, Selvaganapathi, Rajamanickam, Balaji, and a four-year-old child.

Thirteen others were discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Thiruvarur District Superintendent of Police told mediapersons that investigation is on.

Health departments’ local health inspection wing, which is conducting an investigation, visited the place where the food was prepared and has taken samples of the food particles and the water used for cooking.

