Suspected IS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested a suspected Islamic State operative identified as Yusuf. He is being interrogated since Saturday morning about his presence and plans in Delhi.

In a late night operation on Friday, the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh after an exchange of fire. A pistol has also been recovered from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The NSG and the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad reached the spot following standard protocol and defused the IEDs found.

The police team is verifying Yusuf’s claims. Sources say that Yusuf has been misleading investigators by giving conflicting information of his place of origin. The source of the IEDs is also being investigated.

