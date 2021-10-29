Tunisian security services have dismantled a suspected Islamic State-affiliated terrorist cell active in the south-eastern part of the country, Tunisian Interior Ministry said.

The cell included four members who had “planned terrorist attacks targeting security units in Tataouine province,” National Guard spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli told private television Attassia in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attacks planned by the cell would have been carried out with home-made explosive vehicles, he said.

During the operation, an explosive device, equipment for the manufacture of explosives, and the sum of money to finance several activities of the cell were seized.

Tunisia has witnessed terrorist activities since 2011, with dozens of security and military agents, civilians and foreign tourists having been killed.

