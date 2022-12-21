INDIA

Suspected ISI spy arrested in north Bengal

A person, suspected of working for Pakistan’s top spy agency, ISI, was arrested in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district by the state police’s Special Task Force on Wednesday, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Sudip Bhattacharya said that the person has been identified as Guddu Kumar, hailing from Bihar’s Champaran. He was produced before a special court in Jalpaiguri district, which has sent him to 14 days police custody.

State police sources said that recently they received an alert from a central intelligence agency about Kumar, who had been known in Siliguri as a youth coming from Bihar and earning his livelihood by driving a battery-operated Toto. However, as per the central agency alert, he was responsible for collecting important information and photographs from the different army units in areas like Bagdogra, Sevak, and Sukna.

Although he was based in Siliguri, it was learnt, from time to time, he used to frequent these locations to collect information about army units. Sources said that on receiving the central alert, the STF sleuths started tracking his mobile tower location and finally came to know about his present location at New Jalpaiguri from where he was arrested.

Sources said that already the STF sleuths have started the process of interrogating him to know about his other associates.

20221221-215006

