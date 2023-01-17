WORLD

Suspected Islamic State chief arrested in Netherlands

A man suspected of being an IS Security Chief has been arrested in the Netherlands, Dutch authorities said.

The 37-year-old suspect is believed to have held senior positions in the security services of the terrorist groups IS and Jabhat al-Nusra between 2015 and 2018 during the Syrian war, said the Dutch public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday. He claimed asylum in the Netherlands in 2019.

The public prosecutor’s office said that the man is suspected of contributing to war crimes committed in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

He was arrested in Arkel, a town in the Dutch province of South Holland, and will be brought before an examining magistrate in the Hague on January 20.

