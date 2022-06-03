A new CCTV clipping of the suspected killers of acclaimed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has surfaced, which might give impetus to the ongoing investigation into the case.

In the new CCTV footage accessed by IANS, the alleged killers could be seen at a petrol pump, refuelling the same jeep which was used in the commission of the crime.

Reportedly, the said video belongs to a petrol pump located somewhere between Haryana’s Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab.

In the video, two men, one wearing a blue shirt and the other wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen getting their car re-fuelled.

The video can help the police identify the suspects as their faces could be clearly seen.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car in Punjab’s Mansa district. Around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The singer’s autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

Apart from Punjab, an investigation is also underway in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently grilling gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the brutal killing of the Punjabi singer.

Sources said that the sharpshooters who committed the crime have possibly fled to Nepal.

20220603-233407