INDIATOP NEWS

Suspected killers of Moose Wala caught on CCTV

NewsWire
0
15

A new CCTV clipping of the suspected killers of acclaimed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has surfaced, which might give impetus to the ongoing investigation into the case.

In the new CCTV footage accessed by IANS, the alleged killers could be seen at a petrol pump, refuelling the same jeep which was used in the commission of the crime.

Reportedly, the said video belongs to a petrol pump located somewhere between Haryana’s Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab.

In the video, two men, one wearing a blue shirt and the other wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen getting their car re-fuelled.

The video can help the police identify the suspects as their faces could be clearly seen.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car in Punjab’s Mansa district. Around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The singer’s autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

Apart from Punjab, an investigation is also underway in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently grilling gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the brutal killing of the Punjabi singer.

Sources said that the sharpshooters who committed the crime have possibly fled to Nepal.

20220603-233407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krafton to release localised BGMI webtoon content in Indian languages

    Dhoni wants to groom Jadeja as future India captain: Danish Kaneria

    Bengal bypolls see low turnout, minor incidents of violence reported

    Salman an inspiration not just for bodybuilding but also humility: Tovino...