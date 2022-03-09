INDIA

Suspected poisonous liquor claims five lives in Siwan, West Champaran

By NewsWire
0
0

Three persons died in Siwan and two others in West Champaran districts after they consumed suspected poisonous liquor on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Awadh Kishore Manjhi, Kamlesh Manjhi and Noor Mian were natives of Debar village which comes under Daraunda block in Siwan district.

According to the family of the deceased, they had consumed country made liquor on Tuesday evening and complained of uneasiness at night.

“We rushed them to a nearby private hospital where they died during the treatment on Wednesday morning,” said a relative of the victim who requested anonymity.

Two of the bodies were cremated before police could reached the spot. The police team then sent the third for post-mortem. Pouches of liquor were also recovered from the houses of the deceased.

Meanwhile in West Champaran, two persons died under mysterious circumstances in Nautan Tola village under Nautan police station in the district. The family members of the deceased are tight-lipped. They did not inform the police. However, local villagers told the police.

Police of both the districts refused to give any statement.

20220309-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.