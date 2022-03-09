Suspected poisonous liquor claims five lives in Siwan, West Champaran

Three persons died in Siwan and two others in West Champaran districts after they consumed suspected poisonous liquor on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Awadh Kishore Manjhi, Kamlesh Manjhi and Noor Mian were natives of Debar village which comes under Daraunda block in Siwan district.

According to the family of the deceased, they had consumed country made liquor on Tuesday evening and complained of uneasiness at night.

“We rushed them to a nearby private hospital where they died during the treatment on Wednesday morning,” said a relative of the victim who requested anonymity.

Two of the bodies were cremated before police could reached the spot. The police team then sent the third for post-mortem. Pouches of liquor were also recovered from the houses of the deceased.

Meanwhile in West Champaran, two persons died under mysterious circumstances in Nautan Tola village under Nautan police station in the district. The family members of the deceased are tight-lipped. They did not inform the police. However, local villagers told the police.

Police of both the districts refused to give any statement.

