Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested a man who killed his uncle and three others of a family, including a 6-month-old child, in Churai village in Jodhpur.

During interrogation, accused Pappuram accepted committing the crime, said police sources.

Two reasons have been revealed behind the execution of the mass murder.

“The suicide of Pappuram’s brother, who was living in Surat, is also being linked to a property dispute. Accused’s uncle Poonaram’s son Revatram was a suspect in the suicide case. Eventually, a conspiracy was hatched to avenge the death of his brother,” said officials.

“Pappuram came to Poonaram’s house with the aim of killing Revatram. But after not finding Revatram, he first attacked his wife Dhapu, then with a feeling of revenge, killed everyone — one by one with an axe,” police sources said.

The police are seriously investigating this matter on every aspect on directions of IG Jainarayan Sher and SP, Dharmendra Singh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family members were murdered by slitting throats with a sharp-edged weapon after which everyone was dragged to the courtyard of the house and set on fire.

