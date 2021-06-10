Peel police have arrested the third suspect in a Mississauga homicide that left one man dead and four others with injuries.

On Saturday, May 29, at 7:19 p.m., police were called to a food establishment, Chicken Land, at The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive. A man had entered the premises and began shooting at the staff, striking the 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons aged 22-years-old and 25-years-old, and a 58-year-old male employee. The owner’s 13-year-old daughter was also inside the premise, however, she was not physically injured.

Naim Akl, a 25-year-old man from Oakville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The four injured adults were transported to trauma centers.

As a result of the investigation, members from Peel’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau identified three suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Naqash Abbasi, a 31-year-old man from Brampton was arrested on Tuesday while Suliman Raza, a 25-year-old man from Mississauga was apprehended on Wednesday. Both appeared

at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, June 10, Anand Nath, a 20-year-old man from Mississauga surrendered to Montreal Police. He will be returned to the Region of Peel to answer to the charges.

Anyone with any information, dashcam, or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.