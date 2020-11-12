Canindia News

Suspects sought following bike thefts in Newmarket

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Investigators with the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking any information that may assist with identifying two suspects and locating a child’s bike after it was stolen from a garage in the Town of Newmarket, York police said.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, shortly before 5 a.m., two suspects entered the garage of a residence on College Manor Drive. Each of the suspects stole a bicycle. One of the bikes was a children’s Schwinn mountain bike (photo above) that had just been given to a nine-year-old boy for his birthday the day before.

Investigators are releasing a picture of one of the stolen bikes, along with images of the suspects obtained from residential video surveillance. They are appealing to anyone with information that may assist with the recovery of the stolen bike, or the identification of either of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

