Taking suo-moto cognisance of the Archaeological Survey of India’s Delhi Circle notice, on January 11, for removal of all illegal occupants and encroachers inside the Tughlakabad Fort area, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday issued a notice, advising it to suspend the drive.

The commission has expressed its concern on how within 15 days of issue of a notice, all actions including demolition or eviction under law will be taken against the said residents, without any relief or rehabilitation measures for children of the area. It has called for suspension of the drive till rehabilitation of all children is ensured.

“It is pertinent to mention that the order suffers from several infirmities. It speaks of no attempt or provision of rehabilitation of children. Taking away shelter from these families is nothing short of cruelty in such extreme weathers of Delhi. Further, the children have their education which ill sufer on account of this removal drive. It is tragic that the Archaeological Survey is not concerned about the well-being of the children,” the notice to ASI, Delhi Circle, read.

“As per Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, any abuse, exposure or willful neglect of the child which may cause mental or physical suffering to the child is a punishable offence with a imprisonment of 3 years or fine of Rs 1 lakh or both. In lieu of the same, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in exercise of its powers under Section 130 and Section 14 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 issues the present notice advising for suspension of the said demolition pending the rehabilitation of children.”

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said: “Eviction of young children without proper rehabilitation measures is a violation of basic human rights. We urge the ASI to take necessary steps to ensure children’s welfare. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The DCPCR has also directed the ASI to submit its correspondences to different authorities enabling them measures for rehabilitation of children.

