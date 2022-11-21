INDIA

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner Rishi arrested on rape charge

Andaman and Nicobar’s suspended Labour Commissioner R.L. Rishi was arrested on Monday for the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman as he landed in Port Blair airport from Chennai, officials said.

The woman had complained that she was gang-raped at then Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain’s home after being lured her with a government job. Narain and a Port Blair-based businessman, Sandeep Singh alias Rinku have already been arrested in the case.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who provide information on the whereabouts of Rishi.

After the woman’s complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up and an FIR was registered on October 1.

She had complained that she was introduced by some people to Rishi and he took her to the Chief Secretary.

The woman also stated in her complaint that many other women were also trapped promising government jobs and some were provided with jobs.

