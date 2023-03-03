INDIA

Suspended ASP Divya’s luxurious resort demolished in Udaipur

NewsWire
Luxurious resort of suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the SOG Divya Mittal, who was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore, was bulldozed in Udaipur on Friday.

The action against Mittal was initiated for commercially using land acquired for a farm house.

Divya Mittal had reportedly taken land approval from Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) for a farm house in Chikalwas village, about 25 km from the city, but instead built a resort.

Raising a strong objection, the UIT issued a notice of action within 24 hours on Wednesday evening. In the absence of any response, the UIT team reached the spot on Thursday evening to take action.

It first shifted the tourists residing there to another hotel.

On Friday morning, the demolishing of the resort with bulldozers started and was on till this report was filed.

Sources said that Mittal had turned the farm house into a luxurious resort without changing the land use (diversion).

20230303-133803

