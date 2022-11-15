INDIA

Suspended S-I in UP dies after consuming poison

Suspended sub-inspector Anoop Singh, who had attempted suicide, has succumbed during treatment at a private hospital.

The sub-inspector had consumed a poisonous substance in the Police Line over the weekend, due to which his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Earlier, the police had claimed that he had consumed the substance because he was reeling under depression following his suspension.

However, after two days of investigation, it came to fore that he had been in contact with a woman constable posted at a local police station.

SP (rural) Tej Swaroop Singh said the matter is being investigated from all angles.

