Following bridge mishap in Gujarat’s Morbi, Odisha government woke up and closed down suspension bridge over Mahanadi river in Dhabaleswar in Cuttack district for one day (Tuesday) to carry out repair works, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Cuttack district collector, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, said a technical team had visited the suspension bridge on Sunday and submitted its report. Now, another team led by an additional district magistrate (ADM) has been rushed to the bridge for further examination, he said.

“The bridge will be closed down for devotees on Tuesday. If the bridge will be found safe, it will be used with a minimum capacity. If needed, the bridge will be completely shut down,” said the collector.

As an alternative, people can visit the temple by mechanised boats with proper safety precautions. Fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel will be deployed near the bridge, he informed.

The suspension bridge connecting Dhabaleswar Shiva shrine on an island in Mahanadi river in Athagarh of Cuttack district was constructed in 2006 and now it has become weak. So, now the local administration has capped its maximum capacity to 200 persons from 600 persons at a time.

Notably, the suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu river. SO far, more than 140 people have died in the mishap.

20221031-165803