SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Suspicious Afghan man sneaks into Pak PM’s house

NewsWire
0
0

A suspicious man sneaked inside the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, media reports said on Saturday citing sources.

The sources said that the security personnel deputed at the PM’s house reportedly didn’t know from where did the suspect enter, Geo News reported.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

The sources revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM’s house by passing through three different paths, Geo News reported.

They said that the CTD, police and other security agencies are interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how he had entered the PM’s house, they added.

20230408-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal delegation in India to study food security programmes

    Sri Lanka extends visas of Russian, Ukrainian tourists by 2 months

    European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’

    China could see nearly a million deaths after abrupt exit from...