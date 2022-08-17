Customs officials at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari international border recovered some suspicious powder, packed in an iron box, from a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan.

According to the officials, the suspicious material was recovered while searching the truck.

“The staff spotted a small metal box under the body of the truck” said the source adding that the box was removed and kept in a secluded place. As a precautionary measure, an explosive sniffer dog of the Border Security Force (BSF) was called in.

As the security personnel had decided not to open the box manually, the BSF’s bomb disposal squad did a controlled blast to open it and recovered around 350 grams of power.

“It was again tested for NDPS with DDK kit, which did not give any conclusive results,” the source said adding that samples would be taken and sent to the lab for testing.

