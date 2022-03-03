WORLD

‘Suspicious’ white powder sent to Russian Embassy in Aus capital

By NewsWire
Parcels containing a “suspicious” white powder were sent to the Russian Embassy in the Australian capital of Canberra, according to police and diplomatic staffers, prompting a hazmat team to respond to the scene.

Two mysterious packages containing an “unknown white powder” were discovered outside the embassy early on Thursday morning, RT News quoted the diplomatic mission as saying, noting that local authorities are now inspecting the envelopes.

The Australian Capital Territory Police (ACT) later confirmed that the “contents of the package are currently being assessed” in a statement cited by local media, adding that a “cordon” is now in place around the embassy “and the public is urged to avoid the area until further notice”.

A number of emergency vehicles were later seen at the embassy, including a hazardous materials response unit, whose members were shown clad in special protective gear in images circulating in Australian media.

