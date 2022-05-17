Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared a loved-up picture with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Sussanne posted a cosy picture with her boyfriend Arslan from actress Sonal Chauhan’s birthday bash in Goa.

Sharing a picture with Arslan from their Goa trip, Sussanne wrote, “The Beach is not always a place.. sometimes it’s is an incredible Feeling. #uninhibited #Thebeach #exploration #sacredspace.”

Arslan also shared pictures from Sonal’s Goa birthday bash.

Arslan’s brother and actor Aly Goni commented on the picture and wrote: “Hmmmm good feeling.”

He added heart and smiling emojis to his comment.

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000. They divorced in 2014 and have two sons together — Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

