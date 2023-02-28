Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said Odisha has been a frontrunner in spearheading programmes that breathe sustainable development at its core.

Patnaik said this while launching the second version of the Odisha SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Indicator Framework (OSIF 2.0).

Joining the programme on a virtual platform, he urged every department to make intelligent use of this framework. Pronouncing the commitment to the SDGs, he said, “Together we can; Together we will.”

The chief minister said that the clarion call issued by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a testament that the only way going forward is to develop sustainably – integrating the social, economic and environmental dimensions of development.

“Our principles of 5T amplify our commitment to leave no one behind. Therefore, it becomes highly imperative that we monitor our progress in precise and challenging ways,” he said.

The Odisha SDG Indicator Framework (OSIF 2.0) intends to do just this. The indicators developed, involving all the SDG implementing departments, will help in assessing and exploring effective strategies to bridge gaps to achieve the targets, said Patnaik.

He further said that over the years, Odisha has been strengthening its resilience and adaptive capacity in dealing with natural disasters and is known today for its ‘zero casualty’ approach to disaster management.

Similarly, through the Odisha Millets Mission, the state started the initiative of diversifying the food palette to improve the nutritional requirements of the population, all the while empowering small and marginal farmers, he said.

As a coastal state at the frontline, the CM said, facing the perils of climate change, Odisha has long adopted the concept of sustainable development in all the programmes and schemes being implemented by his government.

“As we continue to grow by leaps and bounds, our developmental model remains anchored in the values of equity, inclusiveness and sustainability,” he added.

Patnaik also highlighted the citizen-centric schemes and programmes launched by his government.

Development Commissioner P.K. Jena said that the UN SDG agenda has 17 goals to be achieved by 2030. The state government has identified 293 indicators in this framework based upon administrative data. These indicators will help departments to align their schemes with the SDG goals, he added.

