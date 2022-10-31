New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANSlife) Film producer Anand Pandit and businessman Yash Birla joined hands for a new venture, Nature 4 Nature. The brand is launched today with the announcement of its brand ambassadors Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter.

The business was created with the goal of spreading the message of love and compassion to consumers by providing them with 100 per cent natural items. The substances used in the creation of beauty products strive to replace the use of harmful and toxic acids with natural ingredients. Every product is consciously curated with natural ingredients sourced from different parts of the country which are then packaged using natural materials.

Yash Birla, Founder, of Nature 4 Nature said: “We want to build a brand that isn’t just concerned with human well-being but also contributes significantly to a sustainable and healthy future. Our objective is to provide our customers with 100 per cent natural products rather than the increasing use of toxic acids. The raw ingredients used in the product and packaging are sustainable in nature and come from all around the country.”

“It is a pleasure to delve into skincare by honouring Indian heritage through Ayurveda. Nature 4 Nature is a skincare brand that will commemorate Indian roots by using all-natural components and using packaging that is sustainable in nature. We hope to come closer to nature and its people by blending all resources into beauty. The launch is in association with Yash Birla Ventures, and we are eager to hear what our audience thinks about the quality of products we are offering,” added Bollywood Producer and founder of Nature 4 Nature, Anand Pandit.

The newly launched skincare brand is also planning to offer customers the option to reuse the same bottle multiple times which will enable sustainable practices among customers. The products are in-line with the brand’s aim of creating a world free of harmful chemicals and materials for both the planet and humans. The packaging of the item comes with a QR code which will initiate the process of refilling the bottle thus reducing the amount of waste.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221031-163203