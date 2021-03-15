Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze — arrested in connection with the case pertaining to an abandoned SUV near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani — was suspended from service for the second time in about 17 years, official sources said here on Monday.

The suspension order was issued by the Mumbai Police headquarters, a day after Vaze was sent to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25.

An officer of the 1990-batch of the Maharashtra Police cadre, Vaze, 49, had earlier been suspended for his role in the custodial death of Khawaja Yunus, a suspect in the 2002 Ghatkopar bomb blast case.

However, he was reinstated in the police force last year and assigned to the Crime Branch and later served with the elite Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) which handles high-profile and sensitive cases.

