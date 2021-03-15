The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested assistant inspector Sachin Vaze has summoned another Mumbai Police officer Riyaz Kazi for questioning in connection with the case involving an abandoned SUV found near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

According to NIA sources, Kazi has been asked to appear before the anti-terror probe agency for questioning in connection with the case.

The NIA source said that Kazi will be confronted with Vaze, who was arrested on Saturday night for his role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Rood on February 25.

This is the third time that Kazi has been asked to appear before the agency.

Besides Kazi, at least three other Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) policemen were likely to be questioned by NIA in the same case.

A NIA team went to Vaze’s Thane home for investigation on Monday, details of which are awaited.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court sent Vaze to NIA custody till March 25.

Earlier in the day, Vaze a Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector was suspended from service for the second time in 17 years.

