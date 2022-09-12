INDIA

SUV driven by juvenile crushes food delivery boy to death in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A speeding SUV driven by a juvenile allegedly crushed a food delivery boy to death in Central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, police said.

According to information, the incident took place at around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

The father of the accused juvenile, said to be a class 9 student, is a millionaire businessmam who was arrested in a cheating case around two months ago.

“He was driving an MG Hector. A friend of the juvenile who, a foreign national, was also with him at the time of the incident. The duo left the SUV at the crime scene and fled,” the police said.

The victim identified as Rahul Kumar, had been working with Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery platform.

The deceased was riding his bike along with his cousin Pawan Kumar. They were on their way to meet a friend when the accident took place.

The police got a PCR call at around 1.20 a.m. on Saturday.

“Both were thrown off the bike after being hit by the speeding SUV. They were moved to the RML Hospital where Kumar succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment,” the policer said.

A case has been lodged under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and later, more sections, including 304-A, were added in the FIR.

Police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner’s home and apprehended the juvenile.

“The juvenile and his friend were returning after having dinner at a Connaught Place based eatery when they hit the bike being ridden by the deceased. The SUV was seized,” the police said.

20220912-104805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Under pressure from fishermen, Pakistan takes action against illegal fishing in...

    Neeti Mohan to judge young talents on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma...

    Delhi HC issues notice on plea alleging irregularities in national-level test

    Famers’ meet in Lakhimpur Kheri today to decide ‘next move’