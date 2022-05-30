Karnataka Police have launched a manhunt for an SUV driver who ran his vehicle over a stray dog here.

A shocking video of the incident, which took place on May 27, emerged on Monday in which the dog could be seen sleeping by the roadside when the SUV mowed it down. From the video, it appeared that the driver deliberately ran his vehicle over the dog.

Animal lovers have lodged a complaint against the SUV driver with the Jayanagar police. The police have registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with the relevant sections of the IPC.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage of the area to gather clues about the accused driver.

In February this year, Adi Narayana Naidu (23), the grandson of former MP D.K. Adikesavulu Naidu, had deliberately ran his Audi over a street dog in Bengaluru. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage.

Later, animal activists who had lodged complaints against Adi Narayana were threatened that they would meet the same fate as the slain dog, raising further public outcry. The police later arrested Adi Narayana before he was released on bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh bond.

Hundreds of animal lovers had participated in the funeral of Lara, the street dog.

