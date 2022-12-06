The driver of an SUV, owned by the son of jailed former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, has been arrested for mowing down a Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan.

The Amethi police on Monday arrested Avanish Kumar who was at the wheel of the SUV which mowed down PRD jawan Shyamlal at Inhauna turn in Amethi.

The vehicle belonged to Anurag Prajapati, whose mother Maharaji Prajapati is the SP MLA from Amethi.

Anurag was also in the SUV when the incident took place, the police said.

Giving details, Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said that Avanish Kumar was speeding in the white SUV and when it reached near Inhauna turn on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, the bike ridden by PRD jawan intercepted it.

“The SUV crushed the jawan and was trying to flee when the locals stopped the vehicle and informed the police,” said the SP.

The police team immediately detained the driver and checked the papers of the vehicle and found it to be registered in the name of the SP MLA’s son Anurag.

Anurag’s father, Gayatri Prajapati is in jail and convicted in a gangrape case, while cases related to accruing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income are under various stages of trial.

