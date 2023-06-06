INDIA

SUV rams seven school girls in Bettiah, driver caught and thrashed

Seven school girls sustained grievous injuries after a speeding SUV rammed them as they were cycling to their coaching institute in Bihar’s Bettiah city on Tuesday, police said.

The girls, all students of Class 10, were on the way to the coaching institute when the vehicle rammed them near a motorcycle showroom on the Lauriya-Bettiah main road.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media where some of the girls, on their bicycles, were tossed in the air by the impact of the collision and then landed on the road.

“The girls were on the way to the coaching institute when a speeding Bolero rammed them. The errant driver first rammed a paan shop and then hit the girls. He was trying to flee from the spot when local traders nabbed him,” said Harendra Sharma, father of one the victims.

The injured students were identified as Pooja Kumari, Mamata Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Choti Kumari, Anjali Kumari and Antima Kumari.

Following the incident, passersby and local traders rescued them and took them to GMCH for treatment. They also managed to apprehend the errant diver and thrashed him before handing him over to the local police.

The accused has been booked for rash and negligent driving and arrested.

