Three bike-borne men robbed a Toyota SUV from at gunpoint on the National Highway-8 near Delhi Cantonment, police said on Sunday.

The entire incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured on the CCTVs installed in the vicinity. The footage shows the armed assailants publicly robbing the person of his Fortuner car by brandishing a pistol and fleeing while people present there took no action.

In the video, three men are seen riding a bike and when the SUV stops on the road, one of the three comes near the driver’s side. When the driver comes out, the man, wearing a red upper, takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens him.

Another accused also joins and brandishes a pistol. The third accused then joins them and the trio flee from the spot in the SUV, leaving the bike behind.

According to a senior police official, early on October 29, information regarding carjacking from NH-8 was received at Delhi Cantonment police station.

“The complainant, Rahul, 35 a resident of village Badam near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh told police that three unknown persons came on a bike and robbed his Toyota Fortuner after brandishing firearms,” said the official adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“Police teams have photographs of the victims. Manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are on the run. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras of the area to trace the vehicle and its route,” said the official.

