Leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday accused the police of shooting dead a 33-year-old Rajbangshi youth and BJP activist at Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s north Dinajpur district.

To recall, pockets in Kaliaganj on Tuesday afternoon turned into virtual battlefield over clashes between the police forces and the local people protesting against the rape and murder of a minor girl whose body was recovered on April 21. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that goons backed by the BJP and coming from Bihar were responsible for the tension there on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Adhikari alleged through a Twitter message that BJP activist and 33-year-old Rajbangshi youth, Mrityunjay Barman was brutally shot dead.

In his Twitter message, the leader of the opposition has alleged that the police raided the house of a BJP panchayat samiti member Bishnu Barman at 2:30 a.m. midnight, but did not find him there. According to him, during the raid the police shot dead Mrityunjay Barman, son of Rabindranath Barman.

“This is tyranny and state terror in its worst form and Mamata Banerjee is merry making like Emperor Nero while the state is burning and sliding into a phase of civil unrest,” his Twitter message read.

He also alleged that on Wednesday during a press conference Mamata Banerjee had declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj and within hours the police complied with her.

“She will have to take ownership of this brutal murder by the state. The people should rise democratically by raising their voice against such internecine violence and bloodshed,” he said in his Twitter message.

Till the time the report was filed, there was neither any reaction from the state administration nor from the ruling Trinamool Congress on this count.

