The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday responded to a call for a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but avoided a one-to-one meeting with her.

Instead, Adhikari went to the Chief Minister’s room in the state Assembly accompanied by three other BJP legislators.

During the question hour in the Assembly on Friday, Adhikari alleged that the state government is violating constitutional provisions by disallowing the opposition space. Soon after the debate, the Marshal of the Assembly informed Adhikari that the Chief Minister intends to have a meeting with him at her room.

However, instead of going alone, Adhikari asked fellow BJP legislators Manoj Tigga, Ashoke Lahiri and Agnimitra Paul to accompany him.

Later, Adhikari told mediapersons, “Had I met the Chief Minister alone in her room, it could have led to a lot of political rumours and debates. So as soon as I was informed that the Chief Minister intended to have a meeting with me, I asked Manoj Tigga, Ashoke Lahiri and Agnimitra Paul to accompany me.”

However, Adhikari did not elaborate as to what was discussed during the meeting, which did not last for long.

“It was a simple, courtesy meeting,” he said.

The Chief Minister also did not make any comment on the matter.

Later, Banerjee chose to reply to the allegation levelled by Adhikari that the state government is violating constitutional provisions by disallowing the opposition space.

“Offers were made to the opposition party for the post of chairman in nine standing committees of the Assembly. On the contrary, not a single standing committee of the Parliament has any Trinamool Congress MP as chairman. I consider the leader of opposition as my younger brother. He often speaks of ‘government of the people, for the people and by the people’. But now it seems that everything is ‘of the agency, for the agency and by the agency’,” Banerjee said.

