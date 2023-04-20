INDIA

Suvendu Adhikari only makes hollow threats: Abhishek Banerjee

Soon after the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to file a legal suit against him over his claims that she had sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for restoring the national party status of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary, said on Thursday that the BJP leader only makes hollow threats.

“Our Chief Minister had said on Wednesday that she will resign if Adhikari’s claims are proved. The leader of opposition often claims that he will soon make Mamata Banerjee a ‘former’ Chief Minister. So, this is a golden opportunity for him to achieve that. Let him give the proof and achieve his goal,” Abhishek Banerjee told mediapersons here.

The Trinamool leader also said that Adhikari often levels allegations on Twitter of money or documents being shifted from a particular place.

“Why is he levelling such allegations on Twitter? He should have moved the court demanding preservation of the footages of all CCTV cameras installed in the area,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

On Adhikari’s challenge of filing a legal suit against him, the Trinamool leader said that there will surely be a legal suit.

“No bench will be able to protect him,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

He also said that Trinamool candidates for the forthcoming panchayat polls will be selected on the basis of the choice of the people, and not the party leadership.

“I will be on a state-wide tour for the next two months starting April 25, during which I will interact with the people in the rural areas and get a feeling about the candidates they want to be fielded for the panchayat polls. There will be secret ballot voting at the camp offices on this count. People can also express their opinions online in this matter,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

20230420-184004

