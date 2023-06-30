Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday questioned the “morality” of the state police personnel while tweeting a picture of a cop holding an umbrella for a local Trinamool Congress leader who is addressing a rally for the July 8 panchayat elections.

“Look at the video, a Policeman is holding an umbrella when Pravat Chatterjee; a TMC Trade Union leader of the Kanksa Block; Paschim Bardhaman district, is delivering a political speech on stage,” Adhikari said in his official Twitter handle .

The fact that that the incident took place when the model code of conduct is in force poses doubts on the ability of the police forces to ensure free and fair polls in the state, he stated.

“This happens when the Model Code of Conduct is in force; and we expect the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate & the rest of WB Police Force to conduct a free & fair Election !!!,” his Twitter message read.

According to the leader of the opposition, such immoral acts of the police personnel acting blatantly on behalf of the ruling Trinamool Congress, are being witnessed since the dates of the rural civic body polls were announced.

“Another day, another illustration that depicts how biased & partial Mamata Police actually is. While some Officers participate in the political processions of the Regional TMC Party, some beat up BJP candidates for not withdrawing candidature and some hold an umbrella as an act of servitude while TMC leader delivers a speech on stage,” his Twitter message read.

Reacting to the post, Trinamool Congress’s state vice-president in West Bengal Jaiprakash Majumdar said, “First it has to be seen whether the policeman concerned was part of the security duty of the leader. Secondly, the event proves the human face of police. The leader of the opposition is unnecessarily politicizing the issue.”

