Following up on success of their critically acclaimed ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, Pushkar and Gayatri have come up with an edge-of-the-seat Tamil crime thriller, ‘Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie’. The eight-episode thriller produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under their banner Wallwatcher Films, has been created by Andrew Louis.

“Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, our intent is to completely capture the audiences’ imagination, and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences, but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll,” said Pushkar and Gayatri, creative producers of the series.

“It was wonderful collaborating with writer-director-creator Andrew Louis, with whom we shared a common vision, to create this enthralling crime thriller,” they said.

Prime Video, Thursday announced the global premiere of the Amazon Original series on December 2.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said: “Following the overwhelming response to Suzhal – The Vortex, we believe that Vadhandhi – our second collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri, further strengthens our regional content slate. This raw, atmospheric and heartbreakingly gorgeous thriller has been skilfully written and directed by Andrew Louis.”

Much like its title ‘Vadhandhi’ which means rumours, the show delves into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante, Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by S.J. Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell bent on finding the truth. The rich and layered tapestry of the small town makes the fable of Velonie even more complex but enigmatic. The show also features an ensemble cast including celebrated actors like Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

The eight-episode thriller will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada for Prime members.

20221117-131002