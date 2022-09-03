The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani Green Ltd.

The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing the company name as Adani Green Ltd, instead of Suzlon Energy.

With the recent pledge, the total number of Suzlon Energy’s shares pledged with SBICAP Trustee stands at about 97.10 lakh or 9.92 per cent.

The SBICAP Trustee, a group company of State Bank of India (SBI), acts as a security/debenture/share pledge trustee and is not in the business of lending money.

