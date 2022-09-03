BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Suzlon Energy, not Adani Green, pledged shares with SBICAP Trustee recently

NewsWire
0
0

The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani Green Ltd.

The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing the company name as Adani Green Ltd, instead of Suzlon Energy.

With the recent pledge, the total number of Suzlon Energy’s shares pledged with SBICAP Trustee stands at about 97.10 lakh or 9.92 per cent.

The SBICAP Trustee, a group company of State Bank of India (SBI), acts as a security/debenture/share pledge trustee and is not in the business of lending money.

20220903-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tender process for construction of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Tunnel to...

    Erasing early gains, equities close marginally down (Roundup)

    ‘Tech disruptor’ Madhav Sheth gears up to make realme a global...

    Novartis signs exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Dr Reddy’s Labs