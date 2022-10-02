Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy passed away on October 1, 2022.

Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day. “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company” Suzlon said in a statement.

Tanti was the driving force behind Suzlon’s growth since its establishment in 1995. Tulsi Tanti’s vision and strategic acumen has transformed Suzlon and made it a global powerhouse in the energy sector. A world-renowned expert on renewable energy, Tanti believed in creating sustainable businesses and a sustainable world through energy independence and security.

Tulsi was a visionary and a world renowned expert on renewable energy.

He is credited with the establishment of the renewable market in India and has been conferred with numerous awards including ‘Champion of the Earth’ by the UN and ‘Hero of the Environment’ by TIME magazine.

