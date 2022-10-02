BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Suzlon founder Tulsi Tanti dies at 64

NewsWire
0
0

Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy passed away on October 1, 2022.

Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day. “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company” Suzlon said in a statement.

Tanti was the driving force behind Suzlon’s growth since its establishment in 1995. Tulsi Tanti’s vision and strategic acumen has transformed Suzlon and made it a global powerhouse in the energy sector. A world-renowned expert on renewable energy, Tanti believed in creating sustainable businesses and a sustainable world through energy independence and security.

Tulsi was a visionary and a world renowned expert on renewable energy.

He is credited with the establishment of the renewable market in India and has been conferred with numerous awards including ‘Champion of the Earth’ by the UN and ‘Hero of the Environment’ by TIME magazine.

20221002-113804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft acquires Ally.io to boost employee experience

    Adani Green Energy ramps up its ESG score

    Pre-leased shops available at M3M Investment Summit in Gurugram

    US services sector sees record growth in October amid hiring challenge