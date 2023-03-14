WORLD

SVB’s German branch ordered to halt transactions: BaFin

NewsWire
0
0

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has ordered the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to halt the operations of its Germany branch.

SVB, previously the 16th largest bank in the US that had been operational for 40 years, collapsed last week.

The BaFin “has issued a ban today for Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch on disposals and payments, as the institution is at risk of being unable to meet its obligations towards its creditors,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The watchdog also ordered the bank to be closed for business with customers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Unlike its parent company based in California in the US, the Germany branch has been operational since May 2018 and it does not conduct deposit business in Germany.

“Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch is not systemically important,” the BaFin statement said.

Citing the end-2022 financial statements of Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch, BaFin said that its total assets amounted to 789.2 million euros ($844 million).

20230314-073602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK man credits Apple Watch for warning him of undiagnosed heart...

    Zuckerberg unveils new features to help people find, message & buy...

    ILT20: Billings, Rutherford help Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals, confirm top-two...

    Infantino only candidate for FIFA 2023 presidential election