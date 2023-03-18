Elina Svitolina is set to make her return to the WTA Tour next month at the Charleston Open, which will be played from April 1-9.

The former World No.3 will join five current Top 10 players at the storied WTA 500 event, having accepted a main-draw wildcard.

Svitolina last played a year ago in Miami, before taking time off and giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai with husband and fellow tennis pro Gael Monfils. After Skai’s October birth, Svitolina began chronicling her return to training on social media.

The Ukrainian will also have a new coach for her return: Raemon Sluiter. Sluiter is best known as the coach who helped now-retired Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens reach the Top 10, will be coaching Svitolina in her comeback, as per a report from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Meanwhile, Svitolina has partnered with the Charleston tournament and WTA Charities to host a special Tennis Plays for Peace Pro-Am in April, benefitting Ukraine and the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

“Increasing awareness and raising funds for Ukraine is very important to us as a tournament and to our players. We are passionate about working with Elina, who has a deep and personal understanding of the needs in her home country right now, to further exemplify the mission of Tennis Plays for Peace and stand united with Ukraine,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

