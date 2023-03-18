SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Svitolina to return to tennis with Charleston Open

NewsWire
0
0

Elina Svitolina is set to make her return to the WTA Tour next month at the Charleston Open, which will be played from April 1-9.

The former World No.3 will join five current Top 10 players at the storied WTA 500 event, having accepted a main-draw wildcard.

Svitolina last played a year ago in Miami, before taking time off and giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai with husband and fellow tennis pro Gael Monfils. After Skai’s October birth, Svitolina began chronicling her return to training on social media.

The Ukrainian will also have a new coach for her return: Raemon Sluiter. Sluiter is best known as the coach who helped now-retired Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens reach the Top 10, will be coaching Svitolina in her comeback, as per a report from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Meanwhile, Svitolina has partnered with the Charleston tournament and WTA Charities to host a special Tennis Plays for Peace Pro-Am in April, benefitting Ukraine and the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

“Increasing awareness and raising funds for Ukraine is very important to us as a tournament and to our players. We are passionate about working with Elina, who has a deep and personal understanding of the needs in her home country right now, to further exemplify the mission of Tennis Plays for Peace and stand united with Ukraine,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

20230318-144605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-league: In-form Punjab target another three points against bottom side Aizawl

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin in do-or-die battle (preview)

    National Games: Gujarat, Maharashtra top seeds in table tennis as curtain...

    Poland smash Andorra in World Cup qualifier; Italy held by Switzerland