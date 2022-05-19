‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is currently at the top of the box office charts, but a few scenes from the film have received a lot of backlashes.

Parasuram, the director, who stands by his work, has an odd explanation for a particular scene in the film that has piqued everyone’s interest.

In ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ director Parasuram Petla has justified Mahesh Babu’s rom-com track in which he forces a ‘Leg Hug’ on his estranged girlfriend Keerthy Suresh.

When asked about it, Parasuram gives an odd explanation that has sparked a lot of debate on social media.

Parasuram has sentimentalised the scenes in which Mahesh intentionally irritates the heroine by blackmailing her into submitting to his whims.

The context in reference here is Mahesh and Keerthy’s scenes in the second half, in which the former forces the latter to spend every night with him.

The scenes, according to Parasuram, are not at all vulgar. They are, in fact, spiritual, as far as the ‘Geetha Govindam’ director is concerned.

“What exactly is the issue with that scene? In my opinion, it’s similar to a child wanting to sleep with his mother”, Parasuram stated.

“Wouldn’t Mahesh opt out of those scenes by himself if there was a hint of vulgarity in them?” the director added.

This odd explanation by the captain himself has left everyone confused.

20220519-190403