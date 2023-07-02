Swatchh Bharat and Digital India, two core campaigns of the Central government, remain a distant dream for new townships coming up in Jaipur. The builders are neither giving the provision of fibre cables in the societies nor maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

The consequences are dangerous. The residents who have bought new homes can be seen throwing the garbage by the roadside which flows into the nullahs during rains, blocking them leading to water-logging.

Most of these newly developed townships are situated on Ajmer road. Due to the coming up of many colleges and schools and industries, many professionals are shifting here. However, the lack of basic amenities has left them shocked.

One such township is Rama Enclave which has been developed recently without any provision of internet fibre.

Also, because there are a limited number of families staying here, a Residents Welfare Association has not been formed so the municipal corporation vehicles for garbage collection are not coming here.

When area corporator Ganesh Chaudhary was requested to send the vehicles to such townships, he washed his hands off it saying he lacks such garbage vehicles and has 140 wards to cater to, and hence he is unable to offer help.

Jaipur Greater Mayor Saumya Gurjar was contacted for this. She said, “We have floated tenders for e-rickshaws and they will be available soon. There won’t be a vehicle crisis in such a situation.”

Meanwhile residents of such townships have no respite.

Says Pawan Kumar, “We have made all payments and are ready to pay more. But there needs to be proper facilities for disposal of garbage. We can’t think of making heaps of dirt and garbage on the roads, but are forced to do it.”

IANS spoke to the builders about it who said that many pattas have been sold by the state government this year. Eventually, in all townships, RWAs have not been formed for there is no strong strength of residents.

Rama Enclave builder Ashutosh Bansal said, “Once over 25 families come, we can float RWAs, but till then residents have to manage on their own.”

In fact, the story is the same in many other colonies as there is no norm being followed to maintain cleanliness.

The officials are simply washing their hands off the problem saying they lack resources. Also, tussles between the mayors and the bureaucracy have become regular affairs.

Cities in Rajasthan including Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage had fared very poorly in the Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey) – 2022. No city was included in the list of the 20 cleanest cities in the country. Jaipur Heritage secured a rank of 26, while Jaipur Greater slid down to 33rd position. Rajasthan secured an overall position as the eighth cleanest state in the country.

Despite these poor rankings, there has been no wake up call given by the authorities to maintain clean surroundings.

Rajasthan has not secured even half of the overall marks as compared to Madhya Pradesh. The overall marks of Madhya Pradesh are 4470 while that of Rajasthan are only 2150. That is why many cities of Madhya Pradesh have been included in the list of the cleanest cities in the country. Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row. It is followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

While many officials from the corporations including the mayors have been touring cities like Indore to study the cleanliness model, there is no effort being made in the city to maintain cleanliness, said another resident Ajay.

Surprisingly, internet has also not been given, said Anurag, an engineering student who is facing problems as he is unable to take up his work from home internship in his new home and hence has to be stay at his maternal uncle’s place since the last two months.

Digital India and Swatchh Bharat remain a far off dream in these townships, he added.

