Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has said that the indifference of the DMK government has led to the poor performance of Tamil Nadu’s cities in the Swacch Survekshan national rankings.

In the recent Swacch Survekshan ranking, Madurai was placed at 45th place of the 45 cities that were subjected to rankings. A total of 45 cities with over 10 lakh population were considered for the Swacch Survekshan rankings.

Interestingly, in the rankings, Chennai was placed in 42nd spot while Coimbatore was in 44th place.

He also said that not even a single local body of Tamil Nadu figured in the list of cities (with less than one lakh population) in the ranking.

The former Chief Minister said that there were several media reports on the waste bins in the various parts of the cities of the state brimming with waste.

He called upon Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to ensure that waste cleaning is properly done and that Tamil Nadu turns into a clean state and climbs up the ladder in the cleanliness ranking.

20221003-214402